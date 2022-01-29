Head-To-Head Analysis: Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) vs. Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Brown & Brown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Brown & Brown shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brown & Brown and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown & Brown 0 5 3 0 2.38 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brown & Brown presently has a consensus target price of $67.13, suggesting a potential upside of 4.26%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brown & Brown and Tian Ruixiang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown & Brown $2.61 billion 6.96 $480.48 million $2.05 31.41 Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 2.81 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

This table compares Brown & Brown and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown & Brown 19.72% 15.19% 6.44% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Tian Ruixiang on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail Segment receives fees in lieu of commissions. The National Programs segment acts as a managing general agent and provides professional liability and related package products for certain professionals, a range of insurance products for individuals, flood coverage, and targeted products and services designated for specific industries, trade groups, governmental entities and market niches. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, primarily through independent agents and brokers, as well as company’s retail agents. The Services segment provides insurance-related services, including third-party claims administration and comprehensive medical utilization management services in both the workers’ compensation and all-lines liability arenas, as well as medicare Set-aside services, social securi

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

