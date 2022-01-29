Head-To-Head Survey: Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) versus Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.65% N/A N/A Meridian 21.43% 24.72% 2.13%

6.3% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.93 million 2.91 $2.63 million $1.16 11.12 Meridian $149.57 million 1.42 $26.44 million $5.98 5.76

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chino Commercial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chino Commercial Bancorp and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.64%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Summary

Meridian beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

