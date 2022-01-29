Head to Head Survey: Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) versus Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL)

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Owl Rock Capital and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. 1 7 1 0 2.00

Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.10%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a consensus price target of $31.44, indicating a potential upside of 6.75%. Given Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is more favorable than Owl Rock Capital.

Dividends

Owl Rock Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Owl Rock Capital pays out 77.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Owl Rock Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Owl Rock Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital 65.71% 8.03% 3.84% Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital $803.29 million 7.10 $517.46 million $1.60 9.07 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials. it provides financing in the form of senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and a lesser extent, equity-related securities and warrants for growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, re-financings and recapitalizations. Its investment size ranging from $20 to $250 million and it also acts as a lead investor.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

