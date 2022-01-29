Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,283 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.94 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

