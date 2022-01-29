Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,402 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Hecla Mining worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,183,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.73 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56, a PEG ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

