Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00186245 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00029167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00028669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00394674 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00070712 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

