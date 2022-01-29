HedgeTrade Hits Market Capitalization of $195.61 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $195.61 million and $31,936.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001479 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00263970 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

