Helix (HLIX) Trading Up 40.4% Over Last 7 Days

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Helix has a total market cap of $84,125.29 and $41.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helix has traded up 40.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021883 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000069 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.