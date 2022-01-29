Hellenic Coin (HNC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00290765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002126 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

