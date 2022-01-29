HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 49.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $92.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,539.14 or 0.99966398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00075693 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00021417 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033736 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002361 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.00491513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,959,623 coins and its circulating supply is 264,824,473 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

