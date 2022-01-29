Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

