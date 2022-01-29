Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Herc worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,323,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Herc by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 127,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 70,863 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 69,868 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

HRI opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.97 and a 200-day moving average of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.74. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.