Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years. Heritage Commerce has a payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

