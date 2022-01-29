Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report $163.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.00 million and the lowest is $161.65 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $159.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $628.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

HRTG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

