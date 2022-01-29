Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HRGG traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889. Heritage NOLA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers checking, savings, mobile and online banking, automated teller machines (ATMs) , and other services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

