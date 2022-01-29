Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hilltop has increased its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

HTH stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hilltop stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 351.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hilltop worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

