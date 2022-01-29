HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

HMNF stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. HMN Financial has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HMN Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of HMN Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 52.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

