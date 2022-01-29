Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.25

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.25 and traded as high as $20.05. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 2,004 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $67.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, Director Walter T. Colquitt III sold 1,436 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $29,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 45.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 253,399 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.