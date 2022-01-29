HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

HomeStreet has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $980.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HomeStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HMST. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

