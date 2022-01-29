HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Shares of HTBI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.43. 68,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,768. The company has a market capitalization of $512.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $104,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth $345,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.