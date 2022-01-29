Honest (HNST) Price Tops $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Honest has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $476,244.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048916 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.58 or 0.06776174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,027.24 or 0.99891919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.