Hoo Token (HOO) Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $93.28 million and $10.10 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.16 or 0.06763805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,065.76 or 0.99749516 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

