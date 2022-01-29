Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.57 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Hord has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $702,204.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.07 or 0.06772426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,424.04 or 0.99852835 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,482,388 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.