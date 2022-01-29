Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.88

Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $7.62. Horizon Global shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 2,677 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $207.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.54 million during the quarter.
Horizon Global Company Profile (NYSE:HZN)
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.