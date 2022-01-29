Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.88

Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $7.62. Horizon Global shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 2,677 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $207.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

