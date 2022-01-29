Horizon Protocol (HZN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73,475.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $73,475.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.86 or 0.06777828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00055350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,005.51 or 1.00236965 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

