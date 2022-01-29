Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Update

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.11. 4,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

