Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 61,920 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of PDC Energy worth $22,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PDC Energy by 282.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in PDC Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of PDCE opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.78 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $60.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.