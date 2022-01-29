Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,350 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Radian Group worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Radian Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 111.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,662,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after buying an additional 876,475 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,672,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Radian Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,107,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,311,000 after acquiring an additional 523,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDN stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

