Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,870 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.83% of Hanger worth $41,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hanger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hanger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hanger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanger by 10.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $682.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $289.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

