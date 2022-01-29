Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,640 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of CommScope worth $20,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COMM opened at $9.12 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

