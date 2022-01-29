Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 16,195 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.10% of Oasis Petroleum worth $41,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $159,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $230,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $144.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.50 and a 200 day moving average of $109.74.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

