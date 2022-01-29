Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 29,320 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $4,754,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 581,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 489,192 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

NOG stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.03%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

