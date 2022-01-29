Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 45,630 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of FB Financial worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

