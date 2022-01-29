Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Huntsman worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after acquiring an additional 339,407 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 354.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $38.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

