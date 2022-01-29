Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Vistra worth $21,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 210,913 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 19.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.0% during the third quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.