Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Washington Federal worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Washington Federal by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 162,416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 15.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.97 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

