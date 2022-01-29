Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,019 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 7.57% of Global Indemnity Group worth $29,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBLI opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.51 million, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $166.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Lederman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $51,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.90 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $644,940 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

