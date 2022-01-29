Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 181,545 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lazard worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after acquiring an additional 931,553 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lazard by 155.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after buying an additional 312,322 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

