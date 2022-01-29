Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABG opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.96 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.77.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

