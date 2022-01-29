Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,047,950 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Sabre worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sabre by 139.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.