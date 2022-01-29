Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $24.40 Million Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.32% of The RMR Group worth $24,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $9,701,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $953.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

