Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $29.50 Million Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Crane worth $29,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Crane by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crane by 1,521.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.95.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

