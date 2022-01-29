Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $39.23 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233,760 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Diodes worth $39,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $85.87 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.