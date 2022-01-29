Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $48.33 Million Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Korn Ferry worth $48,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

