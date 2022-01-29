Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $9.18 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,620 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Central Garden & Pet worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

