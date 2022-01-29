Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $9.33 Million Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Eagle Bancorp worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 132,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 740,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,848,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of EGBN opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

