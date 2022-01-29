Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $9.80 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,875 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 464,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 160,468 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

WTFC opened at $97.53 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.