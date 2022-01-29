Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $9.84 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,490 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 519,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 114,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

TPH stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

