Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Greenbrier Companies worth $26,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBX shares. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

