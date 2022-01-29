Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Invests $10.02 Million in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 665,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 322,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 56,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 124.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,904,000 after buying an additional 128,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $121,065,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,282,821 shares of company stock valued at $122,266,110. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

